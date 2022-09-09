BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana. A new location coming to Breaux Bridge will make the seventh Fat Pat’s between Alexandria, Lake Charles, and Acadiana.

Jesse Fontenot, owner of the Broussard, Lake Charles, and now Breaux Bridge location as well, hopes to open the doors with the next four to six weeks. The Breaux Bridge location comes as a full circle moment for Fontenot.

“This was initially supposed to be our first one. There are supposed to be more businesses coming to the area. We are just humbled to be apart of it,” he said.

Customers can expect the same experience and layout the Lake Charles and Broussard locations offer. Each location is geared towards making sue everyone who walks through the door has a great time.

“We enjoy seeing the customers excited and enjoying themselves. We just want to make it the best experience for them as possible,” Fontenot told News 10.