LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The San Souci Art Gallery is located in downtown Lafayette. The gallery sells and displays art from a little over 200 artists. During the past six months, the gallery has been moving to a new location that offers more space and more opportunities.

After being located on Vermillion Street for the past two decades, the art gallery has moved to its new location on Jefferson Street in the heart of downtown Lafayette. This new location estimated to be nearly four times bigger than the original location.

Terry Palmer is the Assistant Art Gallery Manager and he said, “when we were closed, we were called by several of our out of state customers asking us when we were closed and when we would be open again.”

The art gallery is excited for the new space they will have to hold items for display such as cypress wood benches.

Palmer says that with the new location, in the future, they hope to host exhibitions, workshops and more.

The gallery’s hours of operation can be seen below: