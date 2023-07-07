LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Blair Bloww is a local business owner whose company was inspired by her individualistic outlook on life.

Bloww said, “Peculiar means strange, different or out of the ordinary. I kind of just made it my own since I feel like I really don’t fit in you know. I feel like I’m different.”

Peculiar Organics LLC provides a variety of organic healthcare products such as hair oil and sea moss gels, juices and capusles. If you are interested in learning more about the products offered, you can visit Peculiar Organics’ website and Facebook page.

As her business continues to grow, Bloww strives to help other local businesses. On July 8, Bloww will be hosting a pop-up event for other local businesses to display their products to family and friends. The event will include music, food trucks and waterslides for children. The vending fee is $40. To learn more, you can call 281-788-4915.