ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The Math Depot, a local tutoring center in Abbeville, hopes to reach more youth in the community.

Owner, Nikia Johnson, says as a teacher her goal has always been to bridge the gap between the classroom and home. Johnson believes that The Math Depot provides that middle ground.

“A lot of times parents reach out to us because they are not used to today’s classrooms. So, what we do is reinforce what they learn in the classroom here at the center. It gives them that extra support that they need,” she said.

The tutoring center, located at 310 Park Ave., provides services to K-12 students. Tutoring is also offered for some college courses. Sessions can be held in small groups, virtually, or one-on-one.

In the future, Leblanc hopes to create a podcast to teach emerging adults and high school students about the real world.

“My goal is to create a conversation and give the teens an opportunity to express themselves. And who knows maybe they can ride in the car with their parents and listen to the podcast together.”