LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Evangeline Corridor Initiative is being funded by Lafayette Consolidated Government in an effort to enhance some of Lafayette’s oldest neighborhoods that will be directly affected by the future I-49 connector. Freetown/Port Rico, La Place, McComb/Veazey, Oasis, and Quiettown are included in this plan.

A partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government and Habitat for Humanity is providing grants to make community-initiated projects, like The Evangeline Corridor Initiative, possible. Alex Lazard with LCG says $75,000 were allocated to this project.

“We are in year two of our grant fund and we have four amazing neighborhood organizations that were awarded a grant. So we have a total of 20k that’s being deployed in neighborhoods along the I-49 corridor for them to do things that will increase the quality of life to everyone there,” he said.

Lazard explained that grant recipients for this project are groups of people who came together to make great things happen.

Each group is working with their own fiscal advisor step-by-step until the completion of the projects. The overall goal: enhancing and revitalizing communities near the Evangeline Thruway.

Lazard hopes that these groups can complete their projects with LCG’s help and celebrate within their communities.

“It’s a small step but it’s a necessary step to make sure all people get a chance to improve where they live.”