LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Although there are more than a dozen car dealerships across Lafayette, Giles Automotive will be adding another. Plans to build a new Giles Subaru were drafted a year ago. By the end of 2024, Giles Subaru will have a new and improved location with added amenities and something for pets.

“We made the decision to make this investment and build a brand new 34,000 square foot state of the art Subaru dealership,” says Bob Giles, Chairman of Giles Automotive.

Giles says the current Giles Subaru in Lafayette is not large enough for the volume of vehicles. At the new dealership, Subaru has committed to giving the dealership additional vehicle to help meet the customer demands.

The new 34,000 sqaure foot facility will be located on Town Center Parkway. It will feature a showroom, service area, service bays, and carwash.

With the higher influx of vehicles and square footage, Giles says the goal is for the dealership to sell 100 vehicles a month.

The facility will also have a dog park and dog-washing station, a special feature for the community.

“Subaru loves animals and pets. We thought it went well with the brand,” Giles told News Ten.

The dog park and washing stations will be open to the public. Dog-washing will be free for dealership customers and a minimal price for non-customers.