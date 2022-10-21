BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A new driving range has opened in Broussard, priding itself on its self-serving nature 7 days a week. St. Etienne Driving Range, located at 711 St. Etienne Rd. is made for a fun family experience or downtime alone.

The driving range features 20 hitting bays, yard flags, and targets for golfers at all levels.

“They don’t have to have personal interaction they can just come out here and enjoy it by themselves,” says co-owner Danielle Chiarulli as she demonstrated how St. Etienne Driving Range works.

With the swipe of your card and a bucket size selection, the fun can begin. Golfers do have to bring their own golf clubs.