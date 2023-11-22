YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)–This holiday season, families and their loved ones can enjoy fun and festive activities at the first ever Youngsville on Ice event, which is sure to be a frosty fantasy.

“It’s a very busy week setting up in preparation for a 30-day event,” Mayor of Youngsville Ken Ritter said.

Ritter said the wonderland experience is a first for Lafayette Parish. Families will enjoy a state-of-the art ice skating rink, Christmas decorations, food trucks, live music and holiday shopping.

“We wanted to do something for our community to give back,” Ritter said. “We wanted to have a statewide celebration.”

The event has been organized by Social Life Entertainment Productions, Party Central in partnership with the city of Youngsville and Youngsville Sports Complex. Organizers said the goal is to start a new tradition in Youngsville.

“We hope this project will be for the region bringing families together from all over,” Gus Rezende from Social Life Entertainment Productions said.

Youngsville on Ice is a free-to-enter event.It kicks off Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 31 at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

There will be free and paid activities as well.

