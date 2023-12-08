ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two-year-old Jonah Levy-Hawthorne of Abbeville proves it’s never too early to start doing good for the community.

Family and friends know her as Jonah or “Jo,” but to her followers and fans, she’s an influencer. Jonah may be from a small city but she has a big city personality. Her mother, Shatavia Levy, says she began noticing Jo’s personality early on.

“She was silly and she liked to clown around. I first noticed she liked music. She would rock back and forward, dance and from there it just grew,” said Levy. Jonah started to gain social media attention because of her sassy outfits and poses. “Her dad taught her how to stand so I would dress her up and then stand her against the wall and take her picture. It was natural for her to pose.”

As her personality grew, so did her fan base. Jo began to attract followers and attention from celebrities like Steve Harvey, Taraji P. Henson and Tiffany Haddish.

In addition to her viral videos, Jonah recently released her hair product line “The Saige Collection,” featuring a shampoo and conditioner, 911 oil drops and Jo’s Hold Edge Control. Unlike her fan base, the new business venture was not a result of her popularity, but her mothers personal experience with combing her hair. Moisture and hair growth product already on the market were not enough to keep Jo’s hair appearing combed.

“We started doing research for toddlers because we are reaching the younger age”, said Levy.

Since the launch of her new hair care line, “The Boss Baby” has packaged and shipped several orders. As for her bright future, her mother says her family will be there to support her every step of the way. “She knows what she wants and what she doesn’t want. I don’t want to force her to do something she does not want to do . It builds her ability to have her own opinion and I’m ok with that.”

Jonah has now reached over 200,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on TikTok.

Latest Stories