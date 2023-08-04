LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — We’re getting crafty in today’s Moving Acadiana Forward.

This morning we go inside the Pinspiration DIY Studios in Broussard to show us how owner Jade LeBouef got creative and tell us how you can too.

The DIY studio located in Broussard recently opened to the public, where everyone’s an artist.

“I wanted to bring something to our community that was fun and different to bring our community together,” LeBouef said. “It just fit very well.”

LeBouef says her favorite part about Pinspirations is seeing the outcome of the project and how everyone expresses themselves differently through art.

Of course I couldn’t visit the studio without creating something of my own. In this case something for my mother. I chose candle making.

Step one was to choose my candle vessel. I chose a unique and thrifted milk glass vessel.

I was also able to pick unique decor pieces to make my candle stand out a little. After allowing it to dry for about 20-30 minutes it was set and ready to go.

Pinspiration Lafayette is located at 1137 S. Bernard Road in Broussard. For more information go pinspiration.com.