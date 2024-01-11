(KLFY)– If you’re looking to explore the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ahead of MLK Day, the Abbeville Cultural and Historical Museum and Art Gallery has all you need to know in their new exhibit.

From now until MLK Day, you can brush up on your knowledge of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. or introduce his legacy to students in the community.

“We invite school children and younger and older individuals who might think they know, but do you really know?” Alison Miller, director of Cultural Center, said.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Exhibit at the Cultural and Historical Art Museum and Gallery in Downtown Abbeville takes a deep dive into the life of Dr. King.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They are going to be having the Martin Luther King celebration in Downtown Abbeville. We wanted to feature Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Miller said.

The exhibit was created and donated to the museum in 2019 by students of Lighthouse Christian Preparatory School in Abbeville.

“It starts basically from when he was a young child. Some of his influences and some people he met a long the way, all of the people who were instrumental in fighting for civil rights,” Miller said.

The exhibit provides a more comprehensive understanding than what is typically covered in school.

“It also talks about the Freedom Fighters. There were people who joined the Selma march. It tells a lot of history that is not necessarily taught in schools,” Miller said.

The exhibit will be displayed until MLK Day.

Locals and tourists can also celebrate the holiday in Downtown Abbeville for the Million Man March Tribute. The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. from Abbeville Electric Supply and will end at 10:30 a.m. at Magdalen Square.

Latest Posts