Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is expanding. News 10 got the opportunity to learn more about LOS’ first and only Ambulatory Surgical Center set to open next year.

The new state-of the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center will be dedicated to orthopedic and spinal care only. Patients with scheduled procedures at the LOS Ambulatory Surgical Center can look forward to safe and cost-efficient services.

Michael Prejean, CEO of LOS, said the layout of the new facility allows a better flow for the doctors and fast recovery for the patient.

“A quick check-in patients can come on for quick pre-op recovery and out you go,” Prejean said. “It’s a facility designed for efficiency and flow.”

It’s cost-efficient and safe.

“We don’t have all of the full services,” Prejean said. “We don’t have ICU or an emergency department. It’s a lower cost facility.”

The state-of-the-art facility has a patient-centric design and is expected to feature advanced operating rooms and specialized procedure rooms.

Dr. Judson Penton, an orthopedic surgeon with LOS, said the Ambulatory Surgical Center is proof of the advancement of musculoskeletal care.

“We have seen over the past years that we can do these procedures on an outpatients bases, 15-20 years ago that was a three to four-day hospital stay.”

The Ambulatory Surgical Center is expected to open in 2025.

