LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette is the home of a new salon.

Angel Chavez and Gabbi Theriot, co-owners of Juniper Salon in Lafayette, told News 10 the salon is a one stop shop for everything hair and beauty.

Juniper Salons’ spunky, quirky layout and its unique name is an invitation for all clients to let loose and be themselves.

“In biblical stories, certain characters would take refuge under a juniper tree,” Theriot said. “That was the goal of the salon for people to be able to come in and let it be like a place of refuge for people to come in and rejuvenate.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chavez and Theriot met in daycare. After changing schools and going their separate ways, the pair reconnected in high school.

Both girls lived just a few blocks away from each other on the northside of Lafayette. They would meet up everyday at the intersection of Moss and Walter Streets.

“It’s just a special bond that we’ve always had,” Chavez said.

Chavez, who is now a hairdresser, said she was destined to work in the salon.

“My grandmother had a salon in her house and every Friday, I would wake up to the smell of perms,” Chavez said. “I was always influenced by it and right after high school I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

Theriot, who was a middle school teacher for 8 years, discovered her love for the beauty industry.

“Last year I decided to go to school to be an esthetician,” Theriot said.

Both of their passions brought them back together — just like old times.

“More than the art and craft of it, it’s what I get to experience with my client and my girls by mentoring them,” Chavez said.

“I’ve had some women come in who are super self conscious about their skin,” Theriot said. “We put them on a program that helps them and you can just see their self confidence bloom.”

The salon has an open station for one more stylist.

Related Posts