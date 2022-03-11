LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With over 60 vendors and 1000 visitors every week, the Lafayette Farmers Market is the perfect place to find local goods. In today’s Moving Acadiana Forward, we meet a local business owner out of Crowley who sets up there every weekend!

Doug LeBlanc of Crowley is a coffee lover, roaster, and has a very popular booth at the farmers market in Lafayette.

Doug invited us to his home in Crowley to see how he crafts his coffee creations.

“Our passion is to produce good quality coffee and so everything has to be perfect. If you do everything right you get a good product. Like life is too short for bad coffee,” says LeBlanc.

We watched as he weighed out a pound of Kenya organic beans, he adds those beans to the hopper, then has to wait for temperatures to rise to a certain level before he drops the beans. He calls the process a thermodynamic balancing act.