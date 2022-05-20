LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festivals and concerts across Acadiana have been packed since we can gather together again. One national act that was set to play in Downtown Lafayette in 2020 is finally making its way to Parc International to celebrate growth and development in the heart of the Hub City.

“Downtown Rising is a celebration of all of Downtown, the latest and greatest. We are so excited to have so many awesome local bands that are making impact here in the community opening for some really cool national acts,” said Guz Rezende of Social Entertainment.

One of those local bands is The Debtors, and Indie Rock band formed right here in Lafayette. The Debtors along with eight other local acts will be opening for the Cold War Kids on June 4.

“This is big for us as a van but it also is huge and little school community restaurants, bars, venues in general it just gets people downtown,” said Brandon Borgue, a member of The Debtors.

Businesses in the area are excited to show off the growing community that is Downtown Lafayette. Madeline Groth, a Downtown small business owner, talked about the growing support in Downtown Lafayette because of the tight-knit community. Residents are ready for everyone to see all the work they’ve been putting in.

“It’s about residential, retail, and restaurants we’ve been adding over the last number of years and they really made Downtown Lafayette thrive,” Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority said.

“When you come out to Downtown Rising this year, you are helping us celebrate this growth and this momentum. We are saying downtown is rising and it will continue to rise.”