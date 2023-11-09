The new Dave & Buster’s Lafayette location is almost complete with just a few more weeks left before its opening. The general manager told News 10 they are on the lookout for the perfect team members.

After its announcement in 2022, the Dave & Buster’s Lafayette location is finally ready to open its doors. It’s something the community and management have been waiting for.

“We are ready to get the doors open and bring this to the community,” Jeremy Lynch, general manager, said.

Inside of the arcade is over 140 games ready to play, multiple virtual reality attractions with a great menu. The 22,000 square-foot location is considered a “mini” in comparison to other locations, but Lynch said it’s more than enough space for visitors to eat, drink, play and watch.

“The different layout, the amount of games, how great the company has been, we have a lot of seating,” Lynch said. “It’s called a mini, but it’s a big restaurant still.

Lynch said before the doors open, they are still in search of qualified team members who are looking to have fun.

“We can always teach skill,” Lynch said. “Our job is challenging but the skill part is something everyone can learn. What they bring to the table and how they will interact is the most important thing in building the team.”

“It’s a great chain that keeps adding jobs,” he added.

Dave & Buster’s is set to open Nov. 27.

Leading up to opening day, the team is offering an opportunity to win VIP access and get to experience Dave & Buster’s before it opens.

There will be five flags hidden around Lafayette.Dave & Buster’s will release new information and one clue per day about where the flags can be found from Tuesday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 18. One winner each day will receive an invitation to the Dave & Buster’s VIP event for four people and a $100 gift card and an epic prize.

The VIP party will give people an exclusive first look at the new location and offer people a chance to experience it before the new Dave & Buster’s officially opens.

