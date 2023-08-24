LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– If you’re a hometown hero looking to settle in a new living space, or you’re hoping to invest in your community through your career, you do not have to look far.

Century Complete, a nationally known homebuilding company is putting down roots in communities across Acadiana with their new affordable and move-in ready homes.

Dave Roberts, executive vice president of Century Complete, said there are two floor plan options with square footage ranging from 1600 to 1800 square feet.

“It’s definitely a quality-built home,” Roberts said.

Along with pairing unique living options in a unique culture, Roberts said their main mission is community and paying it forward to our hometown heros.

“Being able to provide and unlock homeownership for our hometown heros,” Roberts said. “We enter the market so they can afford a home for our families, whether that’s a military family or police force, our teachers and nurses.”

Century Complete also has a local connection. Cory Morgan, Lafayette-based division manager at Century Complete and an Acadiana native said the company is dedicated to providing homeownership and career opportunities to locals.

“We believe in the company and the mission,” Morgan said. “It’s always nice to bring jobs home to people that you’ve grown up with.”

Interested homebuyers can conveniently shop for a new home online or have an in-person experience at their sales studio in Broussard.