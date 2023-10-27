LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners, listen up.

The Business Life Cycle powered by Lafayette Economic Development Authority is helping to increase the unique entrepreneurial spirit in Lafayette.

Lafayette is recognized as one of the best cities for start-ups by many. According to the U.S. Census Bureau more than seven percent of adults are self-employed in Lafayette which is why LEDA is making sure entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners in the area have the right resources to grow and create successful business.

The Business Life Cycle is a four-part educational series–guiding entrepreneurs through different phases of the business cycle.

Those attending will learn how to create the foundation of their business, grow their audience, develop goals and finance their future. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with top entrepreneurs and business leaders in the area.

This first class kicked off Wednesday, but individuals can register at any time throughout the series. The course runs every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and concludes on Nov. 15.

