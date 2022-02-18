LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Boomnation is a Louisiana based app that’s goal is to connect skilled workers with employers. News Ten’s Caroline Marcello spoke to the founder and chairman, Chris Meaux, about the need for these qualified workers.

“We are focused on specific industries like construction, oil and gas, refining, mining, transportation. These employers are looking for qualified skilled workers,” says Meaux.

The goal of BoomNation is to bridge the gap and create opportunities for skilled workers. Co-founder and Co-CEO Brent Flavin says they “noticed a disconnect” between employers and workers.

“The idea is to take this platform and expand it nationwide. It’s really providing community, content, and communication all leading to workers getting jobs and employers finding the workers they need,” Meaux told News 10.