ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Entrepreneurs and people with ideas have an opportunity to take their business to the next level or get their ideas off of the ground as the sixth Accelerate Northside program kicks off again next week.

A local chiropractor has been in business for over a decade. She is now in the process of expanding her business because of what she learned in the program.

“At some point we feel like we are going to run out of ideas and that is just not the case,” Jonathan Shirley, the program and operations manager of the Accelerate Northside program, said.

Many businesses across the U.S. shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironically an influx of lay-offs and job losses caused a spike in small business startups.

“COVID-19 also forced people to think differently about every aspect of our lives,” Shirley said.

Dr. Elizabeth Chavis has been a chiropractor and CEO of Connect Chiropractic for over a decade. While her business survived the hard-hitting impact of the pandemic, it allowed space for innovation and adaptation to the new norm.

“I just thought, what if I bring chiropractic adjustments to work,” Chavis said. “I mean what employer wouldn’t want their employee to feel their best at work?”

Although the workplace chiropractic care idea is still in its developing stages, attending her local accelerate program provides her with the support and resources to take her vision to the next level.

“I really got more than I expected from the program,” Chavis said. “The information that I got is valuable. I would encourage anyone to sign up for the program no matter even if you are in the idea phase, you will still get great value from the program.

The six-week Accelerate Northside program kicks off Thursday Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food will be provided during each session. The cost is $25 to attend.

