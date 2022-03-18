LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The former Garden Plaza Hotel on North East Evangeline Thruway is now Acadian Crossing. Developers call it an affordable apartment amenity rich complex. News Ten’s Caroline Marcello shows us the before and after of this renovation.

Twelve months ago, we met Ryan Enk before the renovation was done. The one year difference is remarkable. They took the former Grand Plaza Hotel and have turned it into residential living spaces, which was a better way to serve the community than building a complex from the ground up.

“The demand for housing and the cost of rent is going way up. By taking something that was already in need of renovation, we were able to come in and economically provide lower rent without using any government low income tax credits,”Enk said.

The 270 rooms in the hotel have now become 217 apartment units. Enk says there are now many more modern aspects, including a pool, movie theater, workout facility and more. Acadian Crossing is starting at $699, one of the cheapest in the area.