LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former banquet hall on the northside of Lafayette has been renovated into The Moss Street Plaza Chapel and Funeral Home.

This week on Moving Acadiana Forward, Danielle visits the owners and directors of the funeral home and learns that their biggest goal is gaining trust from their community.

Rose Isidore is the owner and operator of the funeral home and one of two black women to own a funeral home in Louisiana. Isadore said that, unfortunately, she no longer felt comfortable operating the banquet hall due to several gun violence altercations. She then made the decision to renovate the building into a funeral home and chapel.

Isidore said, “I knew that the Lord was leading me to open this funeral home because they said it was such a great need.”

The funeral home is preparing to offer several quality and affordable services such as burial services, cremation services, memorial services, transportation and even support.

Josh Noel is the funeral home director and he said, “We provide pretty much every service in the funeral home industry. I would even say if you’re not aware of the funeral home industry, call us for a consultation.”

As the grand opening for the funeral home approaches, the directors look to build a connection with the community. As Noel said, “We are just here for anything they may need. If you need someone to talk to, we can point you in the right direction. We are just here to provide anything we can in the community.”

There will be a grand opening for the funeral home on August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and take a tour of the funeral home located at 1314 Moss St. in Lafayette.

To learn more, you can visit the funeral home’s website or call at 337-706-8555.