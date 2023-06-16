LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Camille Schuneman says that farming was never a dream she knew she had, but now she has two greenhouses where she grows a variety of greens that are being hand delivered to your favorite restaurants in Acadiana.

Schuneman is the owner of Cajun Acres in Lafayette. Cajun Acres is a family-built farm that uses hydroponic greenhouses to grow greens that are free of pesticides and chemicals. Everything from lettuce to basil and much more are grown inside the farm’s two greenhouses.

Schuneman explained the process of growing her plants. It begins when the crops are planted in channel trays in the propagation room. The plants stay in the room for two to three weeks and are then taken to the nursery.

At the nursery, when the crops start to grow roots, they are watered with a special blend of nutrients. When the crops mature, they are delivered to local restaurants in Acadiana as well as the local farmer’s market.

Currently, Schuneman is looking to develop a third greenhouse at Cajun Acres where she is interested in growing other types of food for her family as well as the community.

To learn more or to get in contact with Cajun Acres, you can visit their Facebook or Instagram page. You can also call at 337-371-0058.