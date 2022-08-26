LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Since the founding of her business four years ago, Ebony Roberts has been learning the ups and downs of being your own boss. Now she is offering training to local entrepreneurs in the Lafayette area.

Roberts is the founder and CEO of Beauty’s Hair and Skin Care in Northgate Mall.

Roberts says owning her own store was never in her original plan. However four years later she’s still running her successful business.

Now, Roberts has started a mentorship program to help other aspiring business owners no matter their age. She has taught children and adults how to make products, start a business, and allows them to introduce their products at her store.

“They always say well I’m not rich and I don’t have money. Well I tell them I didn’t either. I just stepped out on faith and I just fulfilled my dream and showed them that they can too,” Roberts said.

Krystal Redding, CEO of Toasting Canvases and mentee of Roberts’, says being apart of the entrepreneurship program taught her a lot about what it means to be a business owner.

Roberts says one of her main goals is to influence change and help bring economic growth to her community.

“I want to make an everlasting impression on them where they can stay here on the North side where they can open businesses on their own.”

Krystal Redding will be hosting her first mobile paint party this weekend at Ebony’s Beauty, Hair and Skin care located in the Northgate mall. Ebony Roberts is also accepting new applicants for her entrepreneurship program.