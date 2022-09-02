LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Consolidated Government and Minority Affairs is bridging the gap between minority business owners and some of the top decision makers in Acadiana.

Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says there are a couple thousand minority owned businesses in the area, but less than 800 of them are registered to do business with LCG. Minority Affairs is trying to track how many minority businesses are eligible for contracts for LCG. Qualifiers for minority businesses include: black-owned, Hispanic or Latino-owned, Asian American, or women-owned business.

Harvin says the department is working to connect business owners to resources such how to go through the procurement process and building relationships with bankers who are committed to the Community Re-investment Act.

A group of minority-owned business owners told News 10 they now understand the legal way to grow their home redevelopment businesses.