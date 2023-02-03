LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School is enjoying its new home on the Northside of Lafayette after years of rejection.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School’s mission is to build purpose, passion, integrity, and grit within its scholars. John Haze, CEO of Charter Schools USA, says the Northside students have been deprived of this for many years.

“When you look at what is happening in this area, it is on fire. People are coming here. They’re building. They’re investing. Minority business are growing, and it’s just exciting to be a small part of that,” he said.

Dr. Louella Riggs Cook, President of Lafayette Charter Foundation, says the building for Lafayette Renaissance has been in the works for a decade. Education was always happening in temporary spaces. Now, students and teachers no longer have to operate in short term discomfort to achieve their success.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kyla Davis, a parent and administrator at LRCH, says she can already feel the benefits and the difference a charter school is making for her, as a former public school teacher, and her child, a former public school student. She feels the school offers benefits in and out of the classroom.

“What motivated us is the fact that we are change agents. We are about the business of educating our children so that they can become global competitors,” Dr. Riggs Cook told News 10.