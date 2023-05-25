LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Owner and operator of Campbell Academy was set to retire from her years long education career at the end of this month, but now she is jumping back into the field, this time, on her own terms.

Sherri Campbell is retiring from over a decades long career as an educator in the Lafayette parish School System, but she won’t be taking any time off soon. “Of course I love my students and I’ll miss them but of course I’m ready to get started on my next adventure.”

Campbell says her decision to continue working is not shocking. It has always been her plan to work after retirement. “I’ve been working in this area for 13+ years so I’m excited to give back to the community and do something for myself,” says Campbell.

Her way of doing that is by opening the Campbell Academy, childcare offered to children from infant to pre-school. Campbell says the academy’s three main pillars are academics, culture and tradition. She says every detail of the Campbell Academy has a special meaning and desired goal from its mascot, a cardinal. “The cardinal has always been in my life. From a religious standpoint it usually means God is with you.”

The academy currently has three classrooms for infants and preschoolers, private bathrooms and a kitchen which will allow students to eat freshly cooked meals.

Open enrollment begins Monday, May 29 and will close until all spots are filled. Campbell is also hiring staff members.

The academy is expected to open in June.