LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An International gym franchise dedicated to children on the spectrum are opening their doors in Broussard.

We Rock the Spectrum Kids gym specializes in sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs and neurotypical development. Each gym features 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment and more, designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face on a daily basis.

“The equipment that we have in our gym is usually equipment you would find in a doctors office. However, we wanted to have the equipment available to kids at all times.” says Courtney Leblanc, co-owner of the Broussard location.

Two of it’s favored play stations are the zip-line station which helps children with vestibular sensations and the sensory fidget station which helps enhance the child’s touch senses. Leblanc and her husband Adam Leblanc says their motivation to open the gym stemmed from their 12-year-old son who is on the spectrum.

The couple says the franchises motto, “Finally a place where we never have to say I’m sorry” is what drew them to opening the Broussard location. “We get it. We wanted you to have a place where you can come and feel welcomed,” says Leblanc.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is open to all kids. Each We Rock the Spectrum location offers unique classes, children’s day camp opportunities, arts and crafts, additional pieces of play equipment, and more. The grand opening for the new Acadiana location is Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.