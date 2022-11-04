LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The season for holiday shopping is among us. Where better to start looking than right here at home? Ebony’s Beauty, Hair and Skincare in Northgate Mall is hosting a holiday market this Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Ebony Robert, owner of Ebony’s Beauty, Hair and Skincare, remembers four years ago when she first started her business one of her goals was to help build other local businesses in the area. Because of that, the market will feature 15 local business owners. Robert routinely allows other entrepreneurs who do not have their own storefront to sell their products at her store, so coordinating this event has been a joy.

Robert believes the holiday market will not only showcase small business owners, but also restore some faith in Northgate Mall. She hopes to see less people always traveling to the other side of town because “everything they need is right here.”