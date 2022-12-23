LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Habitat for Humanity Lafayette takes new homeowners from the application phase all the way through the front door of their new home. Habitat for Humanity Lafayette says they just want to make sure new homeowners understand what it means to own a home and know they have support throughout the process.

The COVID-19 pandemic, especially, showed how Habitat for Humanity meets a need in the community. Now, the program has a need that needs to be met as well.

“We need to raise more money to build each house that we build and it’s even more critical to get support from our community to continue doing what we are doing,” says Melinda Taylor, spokesperson for the program.

Habitat for Humanity has ramped up the number of homes under construction, but the costs of construction have increased as well. Supply chain issues and building materials costs have caused the cost of a Habitat for Humanity home to increase.

Even under the financial pressure, the program currently has eight homes under construction in North Lafayette, all of which have an owner except one. Although Habitat for Humanity is responsible for building these homes, making the entire project possible is a community effort. Taylor says that the programs works with a lot of other local programs to to “carry out their plans and their vision for their neighborhood.”

Starting in January, all applicants who qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home can fully apply online. New volunteers for construction are also welcome.