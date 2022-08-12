CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Students and teachers may be heading back to school, but they aren’t the only ones, as a number of business professionals in Acadia Parish are enrolling in social media school to help market their organizations.

The program is part of Prosper Acadia, with the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce (APCC) and KLOUT-9 teaming up to provide a free small business series to help advance growing businesses in the parish.

APCC Director Megan Duhon said that during the pandemic, the parish benefited greatly from local shoppers.

“Those tax dollars are being circulated within the local economy,” said Duhon.

The social media course includes different topics, ranging from building your brand, content creation and finding out what works for your business.

“As a small business, not every platform works for you,” said Duhon.

Carter Prejean is the marketing director for local corner store and gas station company ShopRight-Tobacco Plus. She says although the company has many locations, attracting customers can be difficult.

“I think a lot of people think we must be big, but no, we are a small business,” said Prejean. “We are trying to get the word out about the awesome products we do offer.”

Carter says she’s looking forward to everything the program has to offer, but she’s mostly interested in learning Google Analytics — a program that helps business owners measure and understand their website traffic.

“It’s hard to get a customer to come to our store when we are going up against Racetrack, Raceway or Circle-K,” said Prejean. “We are really just trying to get to the top when you search for us on Google.”

Registration is still open to Acadia Parish small businesses.