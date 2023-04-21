LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Originally opened in 2019 in Broussard, Abathecary sells homemade skin and body essentials. Because of the community, Abathecary says they were able to maintain business through the pandemic. Now, the body essential shop has opened a new location in Downtown Lafayette because of this support.

“The support gives us the opportunity to come here and open in Downtown Lafayette,” says co-owner Gary Carter.

Carter says the Downtown location is also fully stocked with body wash, lotion, bath salts, sugar scrubs and body oils all made in house at the Broussard location.

“It’s all natural products,” Carter says.

The new Downtown location is open daily at 100 East Vermilion St.