NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Catholic Charities of Acadiana is one of many organizations helping bring relief to families impacted by the EF-2 tornado that swept through New Iberia two weeks ago.

In addition to providing for food and shelter for those in need, Catholic Charities also responds to disaster.

“Disaster is something South Louisiana is always going to have to be prepared for. It doesn’t matter the time of year,” says Ben Broussard of Catholic Charities.

Broussard says Catholic Charities is currently helping families put their lives back together. With the help of the community, the organization is quickly moving New Iberia into the long-term recovery phase. Another useful asset that has recently been helpful during the recovery efforts is a new Regional Disaster Response warehouse, which houses equipment for future disasters.

“It was always important for us to have a regional disaster warehouse. We’re so grateful to have one now because when disaster strikes you have to be able to respond and respond immediately,” says Broussard.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana also accepts donations and volunteers year round.