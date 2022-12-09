BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Cajun Palms RV Resort, a great at-home getaway for families between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, is transitioning to become a Cajun paradise. Cajun Palms has already announced their new name: Camp Margaritaville.

Amanda Stelly Boudin, resort manager, says guest can expect entertainment, a selection of food vendors and Margaritaville’s most prized amenity: the 5:00 Bar & Grill.

“Margaritaville brings that vibe of escapism and fun. Everybody loves Jimmy Buffet and we already had those vibes at Cajun Palms before,” she says.

The transition features a complete remodel which will include updated community and cabin areas, fire pit seating with games, fishing areas, and a multileveled water area with a heated pool and kid play area. Amanda says the Camp Margaritaville wants guest to feel like they are at a tropical resort when they step through the gates.

Their most popular attraction so far has been the poolside Jimmy Buffet suite. The suite is large enough to fit an entire family. The suite has been constantly booked since its introduction in July.

The resort will remain open while transitioning into Camp Margaritaville.