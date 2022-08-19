BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Broussard Chamber of Commerce is doing all it can to grow and maintain the success of its community. President and CEO Stacey Romero told News 10’s Danielle Johnson the Chamber of Commerce has a few keys to success they stand by.

“We believe strongly here at the chamber that our involvement in the quality of life here in Broussard is critical to a healthy economy here,” she said.

There are three key factors that make up the chamber’s active goals for Broussard. The first is the chamber’s role as convener for about 350 businesses. The Chamber of Commerce provides the businesses with networking opportunities so that they can grow their businesses.

The second key is to develop the economy by finding new ways to draw businesses to Broussard. This key feeds into the final key: improving quality of life.

“For example the Broussard independence festival. We actually had over 10,000 people show up to celebrate with us. We are providing an opportunity for residence and neighboring communities to get out and enjoy themselves,” Romero explained.

The chamber also works to provide safe spaces for youth leadership. Their latest program, Brent Hinley Youth Leadership Program, allows high school juniors from across Lafayette Parish learn about everything the community has to offer, including arts, culture, and first response teams.