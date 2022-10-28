BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10. The detailed recruitment plan uses in-depth analysis to identify areas for economic growth. Mayor Ricky Calais hopes this move will improve citywide attraction.

“Whatever we do or don’t do here either helps or hurts the parish. We all survive off of that same revenue stream. Hopefully what we do here will benefit the entire parish,” he said.

Given that the city is along the interstate, Breaux Bridge has a unique opportunity to bring in revenue that will benefit may parts of the city including the school board, the Sheriff’s Department, library fund, the hospital district and more.

The plans have been in the works for over 5 years after city government discovered that over 63% of Breaux Bridge’s total acreage was undeveloped. Executive Director at St. Martin Economic Development, Jennifer Stelly, believes this partnership will be beneficial not only for Breaux Bridge but for the entire parish.