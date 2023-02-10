CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– The Best Stop Cajun Market, originally opened in Scott, is expanding the Carencro. The new Best Stop Cajun Market will be located on North East Evangeline Thruway right next to Prejean’s, another staple in Acadiana.

The 4,000 square-foot location will be more than enough space to house their token dishes: Boudin and Cracklin, Specialty Meats, Boudin Balls, Biscuits, Po-boys and Hamburgers. The market will also feature a drive-thru, something not at other locations.

Danee’ Deville, co-owner of The Best Stop Cajun Market, says the owners are excited for this new chapter as they continue to expand.

“Having Best Stop in Carencro is really good for the people that travel north and south. We have Don’s and Billy’s here so we are just bringing the boudin capitol of the world to Carencro,” she said.

The Best Stop Carencro’s projected opening is in October. Owners also say a Lafayette expansion is in the near future.