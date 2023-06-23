LAFAEYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A once vacant lot in downtown Lafayette is now a spot for entrepreneurs, farmers, tourists and anyone else to come together every Saturday to have a rich cultural experience.

Located at 720 Lafayette St., this lot sat vacant for over 20 years. However, now it is the site of the Agora Open Air Market. Denice Skinner is the owner of the market and she says her goal is to provide a gathering space for Acadiana.

The market is designed to resemble the experience of going to an original French market in New Orleans. Skinner also hopes that the market will become a staple shopping spot of the downtown area as she said, “We don’t have a grocery store in downtown. We have a grocery store desert here and I’m really hoping that even more farmers and food vendors show up with fresh food and fresh products that sell on Saturday.”

The hope is that the market will be become a popular spot for the foot traffic that goes through downtown Lafayette regularly. Skinner said, “I really want people to be able to walk if they don’t have cars. I’m hoping to attract food vendors so people in surrounding neighborhoods can walk over and get their fresh food for the week.”

On July 15 at 9 a.m. there will be a blessing of the land by the Coco Indian Tribe which the community is strongly encouraged to attend.

To learn more, you can visit Agora Open Air Market on Facebook. You can also call email the market staff at lafayetteagora@gmail.com.