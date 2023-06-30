LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadian Kitchens is a local food manufacturer that has been providing local families with delicious meals and spices. Now, Acadian Kitchens is expanding business into Lafayette.

If you walk into any local grocery store in Acadiana, chances are you will see the company’s Ragin Cajun food products and Cajun’s Choice Premium products on the shelves. The company has been in business for 40 years and is currently located in Broussard.

However, now Acadian Kitchens is re-locating and expanding to Lafayette. The new location will more than double the size of the current location and will be located off of the Evangeline Throughway.

This will be the center for creating all the delicious products that Acadian Kitchens offers. All products are made from scratch. As Plant and Quality Manager Leslie Hall said, “We cook every day, so we make sure we cook at least three pots of roux a day.”

To view Acadiana Kitchens products or to learn more, you can visit the Acadiana Kitchens website.