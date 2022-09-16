LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After much consideration, Camellia Ear, Nose and Throat is now Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Aesthetics following a merger between the two. Dr. David Foreman and Dr. Jimmy White believe that the merger offers more benefits for employees and patients.

“We have anything that the big cities have and I think in a lot of specialties it’s better than the big cities.

What this does is it just makes our medical community more cohesive. To me it makes total sense,” said Dr. Foreman.

Dr. Foreman says the staff doesn’t see a big difference as far as care and serving the community. Now, patients don’t have to run around doing certain things. It’s all in one place. This merger has attracted patients from at least 100 miles on all sides. Dr. Foreman says he now regularly sees patients from Lake Charles, Morgan City, and sometimes as far as Alexandria.

The merger is still in its beginning stages. As time goes on, Acadian ENT hopes to house both locations under one roof.