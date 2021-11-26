Moving Acadiana Forward: Small Business Saturday this weekend

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– News 10’s Caroline Marcello canvased Downtown Lafayette for small businesses in preparation for Small Business Saturday tomorrow, Nov. 27.

She stopped at SOLA Violins to talk to owner, Anya Burgess, about why small businesses are so important and need support this Saturday.

“We love being part of this community and supporting the community. Shopping local means that local businesses can exist, be part of the fabric of the community and highlight all of the uniqueness that is part of our community,” said Burgess.

Small businesses make up our community. More than 90% of businesses in Lafayette Parish have 50 or less employees according to Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Support local this Saturday