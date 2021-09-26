Mother remembers son’s life by helping UL Lafayette students achieve his dream

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After losing her multi-talented son, David Trosclair, to an accidental overdose of prescription and cold medication, Carol Trosclair raises money in his honor for deserving UL Lafayette Kinesiology students.

David Trosclair had a passion for physical therapy and was an honors student in the Kinesiology program at UL Lafayette, Trosclair said.

At 23-years-old, in 2010, his life ended but his memory lives on forever through his mother who has established the The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship fund.

Trosclair and students enrolled in the Kinesiology sell $10 raffle tickets that come with free gifts.

For more information about the raffle tickets and/or the scholarship contact Carol Trosclair at (337) 255-8155 or email at carol8155@cox-internet.com.