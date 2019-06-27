Miss Helen’s Soup Kitchen in Crowley to undergo extensive rebuild

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Miss Helen’s Soup Kitchen in Crowley will close on Friday and operations will be moved to the cafeteria at Redemptorist Catholic for six months.

The building that currently houses the soup kitchen is in serious disrepair and will be torn down and rebuilt.



Miss Helen’s is owned and operated by St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael, explains they considered all options before deciding to rebuild.

They began a fundraising campaign in December and have been able to secure both monetary and material donations.

He says it has been successful beyond just the rebuilding efforts which is important for the sustainability of the soup kitchen.Deacon Paul Matte has managed the soup kitchen for the past four years.

He has watched the building fall apart and seen all efforts to maintain it. He says they have done all they can to preserve operations, but the new building is a long time coming.

Deacon Paul also understands how important the facility is to the community. Miss Helen’s is one of only three soup kitchens in the Diocese of Lafayette.

They feed about 250 people on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 10:30 and 12:45.

Deacon Paul says people of all ages and all backgrounds visit the soup kitchen for a meal.

They will be moving the week of July 1st. Deacon Paul says they could use volunteers to help with not only the move, but also with the day to day operations of the soup kitchen.

If you can help, contact St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Crowley for more information at 783-7394.

