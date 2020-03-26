Melville officials at odds over food drive program during COVID-19 crisis

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Melville police department and the town’s mayor are not seeing eye to eye on a community program.

Mayor Velma Hendrix is pushing for the town’s monthly food drive but Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau says it would be a violation of the governor’s orders to mitigate the spread of the corovirus

Moreau said the drive was canceled due to coronavirus precautions.

“We just don’t want anyone else to get infected by that or anyone working there or people that’s going there for food,” Moreau said. “We have a proclamation here I intend to follow. I’m not going to go against the governor’s orders.”

Hendrix said food drive could still work by being a drive-thru.

“They would not get out of their automobiles,” the mayor said. “They would put their information on the dashboard.”

She says the Melville Police Department could help make this work if they monitor the people coming in.

“The problem is the number of people coming through. We have to make sure that is controlled,” Hendrix said.

City officials said they hope to come to an agreement on this matter so they can continue providing food for their citizens.