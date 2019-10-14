Breaking News
Meet Your Neighbor: St. Julien Jams

St. Julien Jams is starting for its season of free events that will be themed and have live bands playing. Where they will also be collecting donations for the Second Harvest food pantry.

Here is a list of the event dates:

  • Friday, October 18, and the theme is, “Wear Pink!”
  • Friday, October 25, and the theme is, “Halloween Event”
  • Friday, November 1, and the theme is “Bring School Supplies”
  • Friday, November 8, and the theme is ” Honoring Veterans”

For more information on the bands plays and the events, visit their Facebook at St. Julien Jams.

