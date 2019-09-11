Meet Your Neighbor: Scott hosts Hazardous Waste Day

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Department is holding their first ever Black Pot Cook Off this Saturday. This event off will feature a three category black pot cook off as well as live music from Dustin Sonnier and Matt James.

The cost for general admission is ten dollars. Registration for the cook off starts Saturday morning at 8 am. The black pot cook off in Arnaudville will be taking place at the Little Flower Auditorium on Pine Street.