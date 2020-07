LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Schoolhouse Safari hosting a drive-thru encounter on Saturday, July 25, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Lafayette.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees will get a chance to get up-close encounters with colorful talkative birds, spiky, furry and hairless mammals, giant beetles and other fascinating insects.

The fee is $10 per car (or $20 for any vehicles carrying more than 8 passengers).

