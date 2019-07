LAFAYETTE, La. (Cajundome& Convention Center) – This March 20-21, 2020, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Cajundome. In celebration, from July 26-August 18, select tickets will be available at a discount and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. Fans don’t have to wait: discounted pre-sale tickets are available online July 23-25 with the code TOUGH5. Plus, fans who buy during the July 23-25 pre-sale will receive the discounted tickets and a Free Pit Pass. These offers will be the deepest discounts offered so don't wait---it ends on August 18.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour includes several of the nation’s best monster trucks including the Original Monster Truck, Bigfoot, the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, the world’s biggest ATV, Quad Chaos and more competing in nail-biting racing, wow-factor Wheelies and free-forall monster Truck Freestyle. In addition to the monster truck action, a surprise side act will also be featured.