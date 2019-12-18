Meat pie factor fulfilling D.R.E.A.MS. for unique individuals

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One local foundation is fulfilling dreams one pie at a time by employing many people with unique needs.

Employees at the Dreams Foundation Meat Pie Factory are hard at work, producing on average 1,200 meat pies a day. Participants spend several hours here a week and they say it is the highlight of their week.

Extremely loud and a little messy at times, the Dreams Manufacturing Company employs 24 people,  21 of whom have unique capabilities.

“We’re getting this dough and I’m putting it on this rower,” said Logan Watkins. He was born with Spina Bifida, making him permanently wheel-chair bound.

It’s not stopping him from getting a job and living his best possible life. “It’s good to work out your problems,” he added.

The company manufacture beef, pork, and turkey. The pies are sold in 12 local stores, sent to area jails, Lafayette General Hospital, and nursing homes.

“If you would’ve told me I’d be doing meat pies in a factory… God, has a funny way of doing things, making things happen.

Donielle Watkins is the co-founder of The Dreams Foundation, and also, Logan’s mom.

“They have a purpose in life. They have fun. The thing that I find the most interesting is the impact they make on other individuals,” she said.

Members of this dream team spend three hours a day and three days a week trying to make the perfect meat pies.

When everything is done,  the pies are stored here in a freezer to cool overnight.

 The Dreams Foundation is also currently selling hot meat pies at Acadian Village this holiday season. They encourage more people to come to volunteer to work inside the factory with their staff.

