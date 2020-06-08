McComb-Veazey Cultural District to host monthly pop-up farmer’s market

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Calling local vendors and artists! This month, a homegrown pop-up market will be hosted by the McComb-Veazey Cultural District.

This family-friendly, monthly community pop-up market is happening every third Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local businesses and artists!

“On Saturday, June 20, 2020, we’re bringing fresh veggies, vendors, and ideas to the neighborhood!” the coterie said. “The Mccomb- Veazey Neighborhood and its friends will host vendor booths, live music, games, and activities for all.”

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McComb-Veazey Community House, 419 12th Street.

The event is free and open to the public. Walk from home and meet neighbors!

This event is a partnership between Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood, Veggie’s On the Go, Health-You-tarian, and The Northside Vegan.

Food and beverages will be available on-site for purchase.