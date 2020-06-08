Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

McComb-Veazey Cultural District to host monthly pop-up farmer’s market

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Calling local vendors and artists! This month, a homegrown pop-up market will be hosted by the McComb-Veazey Cultural District.

This family-friendly, monthly community pop-up market is happening every third Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local businesses and artists!

“On Saturday, June 20, 2020, we’re bringing fresh veggies, vendors, and ideas to the neighborhood!” the coterie said. “The Mccomb- Veazey Neighborhood and its friends will host vendor booths, live music, games, and activities for all.”

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McComb-Veazey Community House, 419 12th Street.

The event is free and open to the public. Walk from home and meet neighbors!

For Vendor info, click here.

This event is a partnership between Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood, Veggie’s On the Go, Health-You-tarian, and The Northside Vegan.

Food and beverages will be available on-site for purchase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar